Tannie Poppie to cook up storm in Paarl and help reboot tourism

Cape Town - Roosterbrood extraordinaire Rosaline van As, affectionately known as Tannie Poppie, will soon be in Paarl with a cast of heritage chefs to celebrate unity and diversity with mouthwatering local delicacies. The Drakenstein Municipality and Paarl Wine and Tourism will be on the streets of the historic Boland town with a unique collaboration as part of the Tourism Reboot campaign for the region. Paarl Wine Route manager Carike Heydenrych said the event was the first of its kind and the idea to get Van As, 64, on board came about from her interest in visiting the Drakensberg community. “Tannie Poppie expressed her desire to visit Paarl to one of our councillors at Drakenstein Municipality. We decided to let Paarl invite and host her and use this opportunity to organise a marketing activation to boost the local economy and celebrate Heritage Day while doing so,” said Heydenrych. The Drakenstein Local Tourism Association said the event – called Tannie Poppie kom Paarl toe! – will feature chefs and local entrepreneurs joining forces to showcase traditional South African delicacies on September 23 from 10.30am until 2pm.

Van As will prepare hearty combo meals with her famous delicacy made of dough roasted on an open fire.

“Van As started her roadside roosterkoek stand to earn an income and won the hearts of passers-by. It was not long before she became famous as she appeared on lifestyle TV shows, in magazine articles and even a documentary. Her supporters even included a group of Italian cyclists, who ended up inviting her on an Italian adventure,” the association said.

Van As will be making her trademark roosterkoek with a variety of fillings, including cheese and biltong, boerewors and smoor, cheese and jam or plain with butter, priced from R15.

She will be joined by renowned home chef Mynhardt Joubert, who won a local reality cooking competition and has since started his own restaurant, Stasiestraat, published a cook book and more.

Mynhardt will be serving his mouthwatering melktert – with an innovative rooibos twist – at R25.

“And of course, no heritage celebration will be complete without something off the braai. The Braai Café was started by a group of young entrepreneurs from the Mbekweni community and features a mouthwatering shisanyama menu. The group will be adding their sticky shisanyama chicken wing sosaties (kebabs) served with home-made chakanaise and pickled cabbage (R20) to the menu,” the association said.

Ons KanJa Coffee will be serving street-style hot and cold coffee options. This new business venture delivers coffee to businesses and also has a street stand in Wellington.

The pop-up food experience will be broadcast live to the community via local radio station Radio KC. Busker Craig Stott, another well-known face on the streets of Paarl, will perform.

The menu offers four meal combos varying in price from R65 – R100 and is limited to only 200 tickets for the day.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/770341213699524

Cape Times