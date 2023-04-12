Local artist Dylan Gordon will jet off to Amsterdam for the global Red Bull Doodle Art World Final

Cape Town – Local doodle artist, Dylan Gordon, is ready to jet off to Amsterdam later this year to represent South Africa in the global Red Bull Doodle Art competition. The 21 year old won the national leg of the competition before the World Final in Amsterdam, where the 2023 Red Bull Doodle Art winner will be chosen by a panel of experts.

After being announced as the national winner, a stoked Gordon said his intricate entry to the competition took between two to four hours to draw. He said it spoke to issues around anxiety, stress and the “need to putting things in order”. “I feel extremely grateful to have won the competition. I was very nervous and I’m aware this comes with so much pressure, but I’m looking forward to meeting and learning from all the other doodle artists from around the globe.

“This will be my first time going overseas and thank you to the Red Bull Doodle Art competition for making this possible,” said Gordon. Organisers of the competition said the event created an opportunity for participants let their minds wander. “Those spontaneous creations that happen when pen meets paper, and the imagination runs free in the ‘phygital’ experience - which brings together the physical and digital realms of art.”