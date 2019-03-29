The show is on in Cape Town at Artscape from April 18-21. Photo: Supplied

Les Ballets Eloelle - the New York-based all-male comedy ballet company - is on its maiden tour to South Africa with its production ‘Men in Tutus’.



The show is on in Cape Town at Artscape from April 18-21. Victor Trevino is the company founder, artistic director and a dancer in Les Ballets Eloelle.

He danced for 10 years as a lead dancer in the famous all-male troupe, Les Ballets Trockadero de Montecarlo. In 1996, a year after leaving Trockadero, he founded Les Ballets Grandiva. In 2011, it morphed into Les Ballets Eloelle.

This has led to some confusion but it is the same company with two interchangeable names, he explained.

Men in Tutus is one of Les Ballets Eloelle’s shows and describes what it does as a company.

They are men in tutus - harnessing the skill set of ballet in a comedic format. It’s about the choreography, the precision of ballet, and playing with gender and characters “and loads of mirth”.

Les Ballets Eloelle is an acronym - the Spanish for “him” (el), “or” (o) and the French for “her” (elle), pro-nounced “LOL”. Trevino chats to us.

Laughing out loud is what you want with audiences?

We hope to have audiences laugh and applaud throughout the show.

This is not a traditional ballet performance, where you are encouraged to be quiet and respectful.

It is always fun to watch people sound out the name of the company. The name captures the essence of the company. The dancers can dance either a “him” or a “her” role.

Is this the first tour to SA?

Yes! We have done tours to Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the USA and Europe, but it is very exciting for us to perform in South Africa for the first time.

There are 16 dancers coming out. We have a dancer who was part of the Joburg ballet. He is very excited to be coming back as “Darcy Mussell”.

Your company is much more than men prancing around in tights and tutus, right?

I only hire professional dancers or trained dancers. I have had men who get confused and audition for me thinking that being funny is enough, or being able to dress up as a ballerina is enough.

It is not Although it is essentially a comedic show, the dancing gives the show its structure. When you see the show, you will understand how this attention to making sure the dancers are trained changes the aesthetic of the show.

I think we have all seen four burly men donning small tutus and prancing around. Yes, that can be funny, but I am not sure you could sustain an evening of entertainment at that level.

Our mission is to help bring new audiences to dance through comedy.

We are essentially sharing the love of an art form with as broad of an audience as possible.

Our hope is that audiences that come to our show who have never been to a ballet will consider seeing traditional - serious - dance.

There is this mystique that dance is too difficult to understand and is only for audiences who have a deep knowledge of culture and art.

We hope to change that misconception, using comedy as a means to expose audiences to the magic of dance.

Insights into the programme for the tour of ‘Men in Tutus’?

The show consists of five works: Pas de Quatre - an old romantic-era ballet that was created to bring four great ballerinas of the time together.

We continue with a pas de deux.

These are show pieces which display the technical abilities of the dancers. In our version, dancing and comedy go hand in hand.

The third piece, Go for Barocco, is a parody of George Balanchine’s choreography. Balanchine believed that ballet was about women.

He used simple costumes to focus on the beautiful bodies of dancers. We lovingly recreate his style and will offer some eye-catching bodies for our audiences to gaze upon.

The first act ends with the famous solo, The Dying Swan. Bring your hankies. It’s a tear-jerker. The evening ends with the full second act of Swan Lake - the courtship of a young prince and a lovely swan.

This type of relationship was probably more popular in the past before internet dating sites appeared.

* Tickets for Cape Town are from R190. Bookings are at Computicket.