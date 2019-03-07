South Africans are set to be dazzled by dancing, delighted by drollness and diverted by divas in drag when Les Ballets Eloelle’s ‘Men in Tutus’ dancers perform in Cape Town and Joburg in April. Photo: Supplied

Les Ballets Eloelle’s Men in Tutus, featuring dancers from the US, Spain, Argentina, Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, Colombia, Isle of Wight and Japan, are heading to South Africa for the first time to entertain crowds in Cape Town and Joburg. The cast underlining the global appeal of ballet, dance and comedy includes former South African ballet-theatre star Joel Morris, Walter Battistini, Ivan Felix, Jimmy Lumba, Jhonatan Mendez, Victor Maguad, Ian Ocampo, Eugene Obille, Shaughn Neil Pegoraro, Joseph Phillips, Tetsushi Segawa and Wataru Tokue.

Organisers say the combination of brilliant dancing technique, tongue-in-cheek humour with intentional foibles and dancing mishaps is set to create great entertainment.

Men In Tutus will open at Theatre at Montecasino in Joburg from April 12-14 before heading to Cape Town for four performances at the Artscape Opera House from April 18-21.

Under direction by artistic director Victor Trevino, Men In Tutus has just returned from a hugely successful Australian tour where the cast entertained the crowds with comedy shows and dance moves.

From the thrilling pirouettes of the male dancers in male and female costumes, with brilliant choreography, to the side-splitting humour, all presented in specifically designed lavish costumes, Men In Tutus’ comedy aspects are both classical and contemporary, making the show thrilling to watch.

Trevino said Men In Tutus is a show designed for men, women, the young and old.

“Men do not traditionally train in pointe shoes. We tend to be heavier, with our weight distributed differently to female dancers.

“Women generally begin training in dancing on pointe when they are young; about 11 years old, while men are not encouraged to do so, as there’s very little opportunity to use that skill in classical dance.

“Learning to work as partners is another challenge; dancers in any traditional ballet company will appreciate the difficulties here, but when men partner men, there are several adjustments to make.

“Again, we must take into account our weight and physicality, but we also need to learn how to be supported or lifted as we move,” said Trevino.

Tickets range from R190-R200 and are available at www.computicket.com

Cape Times