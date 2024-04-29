It’s one of those great one dish wonders perfect for taking to festive family gatherings where the cousins have already laid claim to grandma’s folder of secret family favourites.

Combine the ricotta cheese, yoghurt and half of the Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.

Place a brinjal slice on a work surface and top with a little of the ricotta mixture and a spoonful of the mushroom and lamb mixture. Roll up to enclose filling.

Spread the remaining tomato sauce on the base of an ovenproof dish and place the brinjal roll on top.