Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, April 29, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Moussaka and brinjal cannelloni

Published 2h ago

Share

It’s one of those great one dish wonders perfect for taking to festive family gatherings where the cousins have already laid claim to grandma’s folder of secret family favourites.

Ingredients

Brinjal rolls:

2 large brinjals

olive oil, for brushing

Moussaka filling:

5 ml oil

1 red onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

200 g minced lamb

200 g button mushrooms, minced

15 ml harissa paste

5 ml ground cumin

3 ml ground cinnamon

½ jar passata tomato sauce

1 can brown lentils, drained

To assemble:

150 g fresh ricotta, crumbled

50 g thick Greek-style yoghurt

35 g Parmesan cheese, grated

½ jar passata tomato sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Combine the ricotta cheese, yoghurt and half of the Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.

Place a brinjal slice on a work surface and top with a little of the ricotta mixture and a spoonful of the mushroom and lamb mixture. Roll up to enclose filling.

Spread the remaining tomato sauce on the base of an ovenproof dish and place the brinjal roll on top.

Repeat with remaining brinjal slices and place in a single layer in the baking dish.

Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese over the brinjals.

Bake for 15 – 20 minutes.

Top with fresh herbs, if desired, before serving.

Mushroom Association of South Africa

Related Topics:

Recipes