It’s one of those great one dish wonders perfect for taking to festive family gatherings where the cousins have already laid claim to grandma’s folder of secret family favourites.
Ingredients
Brinjal rolls:
2 large brinjals
olive oil, for brushing
Moussaka filling:
5 ml oil
1 red onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
200 g minced lamb
200 g button mushrooms, minced
15 ml harissa paste
5 ml ground cumin
3 ml ground cinnamon
½ jar passata tomato sauce
1 can brown lentils, drained
To assemble:
150 g fresh ricotta, crumbled
50 g thick Greek-style yoghurt
35 g Parmesan cheese, grated
½ jar passata tomato sauce
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C.
Combine the ricotta cheese, yoghurt and half of the Parmesan cheese in a small bowl.
Place a brinjal slice on a work surface and top with a little of the ricotta mixture and a spoonful of the mushroom and lamb mixture. Roll up to enclose filling.
Spread the remaining tomato sauce on the base of an ovenproof dish and place the brinjal roll on top.
Repeat with remaining brinjal slices and place in a single layer in the baking dish.
Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese over the brinjals.
Bake for 15 – 20 minutes.
Top with fresh herbs, if desired, before serving.
