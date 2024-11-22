Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra brings rhythms of hope to Cape Town

South Africa’s renowned Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (MNPO) comes to Cape Town in a once-off performance marked by musical mastery and sheer brilliance. After performances in Johannesburg’s Linder Auditorium on November 28, and the Sand du Plessis Theatre in Bloemfontein on December 1, the MNPO’s national 2024 tour, Rhythms of Hope, reaches a crescendo on December 4 in the Mother City, with a highly anticipated concert that will feature top orchestral musicians as they bring a stunning repertoire to life.

The concert will be held at the City Hall and conducted by the world-renowned Ukrainian maestro Kirill Karabits, the outgoing chief conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra who was recently honoured with an Honorary OBE by King Charles in recognition of his service to and promotion of symphonic music. The tour celebrates hope across the country as South Africa marks 30 years of democracy. It also comes hot on the heels of the Mzansi Philharmonic’s most recent triumph which saw the formation of the Africa United Youth Orchestra, made up of the continent’s most promising young musicians, in their acclaimed international debut at Carnegie Hall in August 2024. Additionally this year, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra performed at the official inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The concerts will open with a world premiere of the powerful uShaka iLembe Suite composed by the highly accomplished South African Philip Miller and featuring the incomparable vocalist Mbuso Khoza with the versatile soprano Ann Masina. The first half ends with Gershwin's popular Rhapsody in Blue with South African Leo Gevisser at the piano, a brilliant young talent who recently graduated from the Juilliard School in New York. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the iconic, timeless piece. After interval, the grand symphonic suite Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov will be performed, led by the distinguished MNPO Concertmaster Sarah Oates. The Rhythm of Hope tour, supported by the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is a celebration of artistic talent as the musicians take audiences on an unforgettable journey that shares the magic of music and the power of unity.

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (MNPO) will perform in Cape Town next month as part of their Rhythms of Hope tour. Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra, Bongani Tembe, said: “As we embark on our Rhythms of Hope national tour 2024, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to showcase remarkable South African artists and great music to communities across South Africa.” There are several satellite events happening around the concert in all three cities.

In Cape Town, as part of their community engagement programme, the Mzansi Philharmonic will perform and engage with over 300 young students at the Athlone School for the Blind. In addition, the MNPO will welcome French luthier Antoine Gourdon to South Africa towards the end of November. An exceptional violin maker based in Newark-on-Trent in the UK where he also teaches at the International School of Violin Making, Gourdon will live-make a violin throughout the course of the tour, ultimately presenting it to a deserving candidate at the Cape Town concert.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the luthiers at work in the City Hall foyer on December 2, 3 and 4 from 10am to 5pm to interact with the luthiers and learn more about their craft. Those who want to bring their orchestral stringed instruments in for a consultation, should make an appointment via [email protected]. Tickets are through Quicket.