After it’s successful premiere at the annual US Toyota Woordfees in Stellenbosch, the heart-wrenching student drama, In Slavenhuis 39, is coming to Cape Town from the 10 to 14 September at Artscape Theatre. The play is set to be part of their annual Heritage Month programme this year. In Slavenhuis 39, a US Woordfees-production with support from NATi (Nasionale Afrikaanse Teater-inisiatief) and the National Arts Council, is a story about four coloured male students that shares an apartment in Stellenbosch that use to be a slavehouse in the past. They try to reconcile their contemporary issues regarding masculinity, gangsterism, religion, racism, culture, sexuality and humanity. In their quest to understand their cultural and collective identities, they still have to navigate their individual identities. The big question that they try to unmasked is: “What is colouredness? What does is mean in an post-apartheid South-Africa?”

The production is in Afrikaans. The duration of the play will be 70 minutes.

A review from Die Burger mentions that “al die akteurs lewer topspel wat jou uitdaag” and for Benjamin “hy gooi sy net wyd en bring vele waarhede en vra na die oppervlak, hy wek empatie en besinning by sy gehoor”.

Written by Herschelle Benjamin(23), an upcoming playwright and directed by award-winning playwright and director, Philip Rademeyer, the play has won the 2019 US WoordTROfee-award for BEST UPCOMING ARTIST(s).

Benjamin says the following about the production playing at Artscape in September: “It is absolute privilege to have my second play at Artscape. Last year I debuted there as a playwright and this year I’m continuing my career with In Slavenhuis 39. The play is about four students in a flat but it asks so many questions about the state of our cultural and racial identities in South Africa. More importantly, it asks the question how are ever going to live with each other in our cities, towns, rural areas and farms. It speaks out for students that are looking for answers in a time where the truth is blurred everywhere and when we have giving up on a country where everyone is free and treated equally. I’m so excited for Cape Town audiences to come and see this play. It is a drama worth watching!”

In Slavenhuis 39 open on 10 September and runs till 14 September at the Artscape Arena Theatre. There is a special offer for two tickets for the price of one for the opening night on 10 September 2019.

Tickets costs R130. Booking through Computicket, at the Artscape Box Office or call DAIL-A-SEAT at +27 21 421 7695.

The cast includes Stephren Saayman, Cantona James, Eldon van der Merwe and Stefan Erasmus.

Stefan Erasmus was awarded the kykNET Fiësta award for Best Actor in 2017 for As. And has performed in multiple Standard Bank Ovation Award-winning pieces, including Ashes and Undermined. He is to be seen in the upcoming feature film, Fiela se Kind. He has a wide range of experience in theatre, film and television. He holds a B.A. in Theatre and Performance from UCT.

Eldon van der Merwe has extensive theatre and television experience. He is known for his work in a number of kykNET sitcoms, such as Koelpixels, and Ouboet and Wors which is currently on air. He studied Drama at Northlink College.

Cantona James and Stephren Saayman are third-year Drama students at the University of Stellenbosch. They have been part of the process of developing the script since it was first pitched at Kunste Onbeperk’s Teksmark. Saayman has been nominated as Best Upcoming Actor and Best Actor at a few art festivals. James was named Best Actor of the ATKV

Tienertoneel competition in 2015 and is also the recipient of the WOW Benoni Dehaeck Bursary for students in Dramatic Arts at Stellenbosch University.

Herschelle Benjamin is a young dramaturg who won the Kunste Onbeperk Teksmark Writers Bursary at the Baxter Theatre last year and was simultaneously the recipient of the Elizabeth McLennan Theatre Bursary in Scotland for Theatre & Performance at University of Edinburgh. In 2018 he was also part of the New Voices programme at Artscape under the mentorship of Sandra Temmingh. He is currently finishing his MA in

Scriptwriting at Stellenbosch University. Recently it was announced that he was one of five young playwright to win the Jakes Gerwel Writers Residency.

Philip Rademeyer is an award-winning director, writer and designer. His work has been performed at the Artscape and Market Theatre, various festivals and independent theatres across South Africa, and European festivals. His work has received numerous local and international awards. Most recently he was nominated for three individual 2019 KykNET Fiësta awards. Klippe Wat Val was nominated for five 2019 kykNET Fiëstas and was crowned the best Woordfees debut production in 2018, Wild won two 2017

WoordTroFees and a kykNET Fiësta, Monsieur Ibrahim en die Blomme van die Koran appeared on the Main Festival at the National Arts Festival, Weerkaats won the Hartsvriende Best Production at Aardklop 2017, and As was nominated for two kykNET Fiëstas in 2017. The Graveyard won a Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award at the 2016 National Arts festival. The View and Ashes have been published by Junkets Publishers. He has also written for television and radio, and directed his first feature film, Skemerson, in 2018. From 2012 to

2016 he was co-creative head of the acclaimed theatre collective, Rust Co-Operative. He holds an M.A. in Theatre and Performance (Directing) from the University of Cape Town.

CAPE TIMES