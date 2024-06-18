New winter arts festival celebrates young creatives and pure talent

Celebrating young creatives is the focus of a new winter arts festival launching in Cape Town next month. HEAT was conceived to address low visitor numbers to art galleries and an absence of opportunities for young theatre practitioners, singers and musicians in this city during the cold, low tourist season.

Young creatives will present various works across 14 art galleries and other venues across Cape Town’s city centre, from July 11 to 21. “We often wait for young artists and performers to succeed on an international stage before we celebrate their work. “Why not give them support at the beginning of their careers and use this opportunity to inject some cultural life into Cape Town during its low tourist season?” said HEAT founder Mary Corrigall.

Audiences are invited to enjoy a showcase of emerging voices and fresh perspectives in artistic communities, ranging from art to dynamic theatre and musical performances. The participating galleries presenting exhibitions are: The AVA, Christopher Moller, Ebony/Curated, Eclectica Contemporary, Kalashnikovv, 99 Loop Gallery, Michaelis Galleries, Nel Gallery, Reservoir Projects, Sisonke Gallery, Under the Aegis, Union House by Spier Arts Trust, Vela Projects and WORL DART. Vela Projects and Under the Aegis are two new art spaces established by young art dealers Jonathan Goschen and Anelisa Mangcu respectively, who are providing space for their contemporaries.

Songezo Zantsi, a painter to watch, will present paintings depicting a Xhosa wedding, which he felt were under-represented in art and popular culture at Vela Projects. Another young trailblazer featured on HEAT is Lebo Kekana, an artist and curator. He has curated Reservoir Project’s exhibition, iSenzo Sak’dala, which presents an exploration of different cultural relationships with materials.

HEAT’s live programme features “AÏo”, a whimsically absurd one-woman comedy featuring multi-award-winning Sophie Joans as a techno-clown. “I want to write you a submarine” by award-winning playwright and performer Andi Colombo navigates love, loss, loneliness, and online dating apps, a distinctly modern addition to these age-old themes. UCT Opera’s Jeremy Silver has curated three operatic performances that will feature some of the most promising students. Their show, #onlytenors, features performances by five young student tenors: Mkhanyiseli Dyanti, Thandolweth Longo, Luvo Maranti, Dumisa Masoka and Vuyisa Xipu, directed by Silver, who is a renowned conductor.