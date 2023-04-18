Opera star Levy Sekgapane returns for debut in ‘The Pearl Fishers’ in Cape Town

Together with Pretty Yende, the Cape Town born opera star is the only other South African to have won Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition (2017) and his homecoming to make his debut as ’Nadir' in Cape Town Opera’s The Pearl Fishers is hugely anticipated by opera buffs and classical music lovers alike.

So far this year Sekgapane has performed at the Zurich Opera House and further engagements in 2023 include stints in Paris, Vienna and Dresden.

After winning first prize at international singing competitions such as Belvedere, Montserrat Caballé and Operalia, he became very well known on the international opera circuit and has gone on to perform on some of the world’s greatest stages.