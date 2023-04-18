Opera star Levy Sekgapane returns for debut in ‘The Pearl Fishers’ in Cape Town

Cape Town - Bel canto tenor Levy Sekgapane is one of South Africa’s great opera success stories.
Together with Pretty Yende, the Cape Town born opera star is the only other South African to have won Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition (2017) and his homecoming to make his debut as ’Nadir' in Cape Town Opera’s The Pearl Fishers is hugely anticipated by opera buffs and classical music lovers alike.
So far this year Sekgapane has performed at the Zurich Opera House and further engagements in 2023 include stints in Paris, Vienna and Dresden.
After winning first prize at international singing competitions such as Belvedere, Montserrat Caballé and Operalia, he became very well known on the international opera circuit and has gone on to perform on some of the world’s greatest stages.
The Pearl Fishers, directed by Elisabeth Manduell with original concept by Matthew Wild and exquisite visuals by Shakil Solanki, also features the Cape Town Opera Chorus under the direction of Cape Town Opera’s chorus master Marvin Kernelle, Cape Town Opera soloists Lukhanyo Moyake, Conroy Scott and Brittany Smith, and Cape Town Opera’s Judith Neilson Young Artist, Reuben Mbonambi. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Adam Szmidt.
About his upcoming performances, Sekgapane said, “This is a role I’ve been waiting for almost all my career.
“The Pearl Fishers is one of the well-known French romantic operas - the orchestration is very big and there are amazing duets, arias, and trios. I’m looking very forward to it.”
The Pearl Fishers, supported by the Western Cape department of cultural affairs and sport as well as the National Arts Council, is sung in French with English and isiXhosa surtitles and performances run at the Artscape Theatre from 10 to 14 May. Booking is now open through Computicket or 0214217695. @capetownopera
Cape Times