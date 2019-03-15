Paxton Fielies, 18 Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Idols season 13 winner Paxton Fielies will make her big break into the international music scene in Los Angeles, California, at the MusExpo, alongside A-listers including Katy Perry, LMFAO and Jessie J. The 19-year-old from Bishop Lavis will perform at the annual global music and media conference on March 25.

The petite singing sensation was selected to perform after her record label, Gallo Records, submitted her music to organisers.

Speaking to the Cape Times yesterday, Fielies said she was excited and felt privileged to be able to go to the US.

“It has always been a dream, whether going to study or perform. I have worked so hard to keep up in the industry. I feel blessed and so proud of the people who have supported me, from my fans to my family, friends and my team - we have worked so hard.

“I am super-excited, but at the same time very nervous and anxious, but ready to perform. I have been putting in a lot of extra work,” said Fielies.

MusExpo brings together music creators, developers, supervisors and marketers who are part of the influential music elite.

The Angifuni hitmaker said she had come to understand the music industry and was ready to perform on international stages.

She will document her journey and experiences at MusExpo on her YouTube channel.

“The world is your oyster, the only person who can limit yourself is you. It is possible for your dreams to come true. You just need to work hard and chase what you want. Do not let where you come from hold you (back).”

She described last year as the hardest year of her life after she was targeted by cyber bullies.

“(Last year) was very challenging for me. It was difficult, (the bullying) really got to me. I questioned why a grown person would target me, a teenager.

“It is not easy, but I am strong and I used that opportunity to try create awareness among young people who want to follow the entertainment industry,” she said

Fielies recently released her debut album, This is Me.