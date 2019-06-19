Performance artists Tandile Mbatsha, in front, and Smamkele Mentyisi will showcase Intyatyambo Iyaphuma Engxondorheni at the upcoming National Arts Festival.

Cape Town – Performance artist Tandile Mbatsha will debut his artwork at the National Arts Festival (NAF), the biggest annual celebration of the arts on the African continent, next week. The 26-year-old Langa resident currently studies at the UCT Centre for Theatre, Dance and Performance.

He will showcase his work called Intyatyambo Iyaphuma Engxondorheni on the main stage at the NAF in Makhanda from June 27 until July 7.

Mbatsha said he loved to use the creative and performing arts to bring about critical awareness of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The piece is to create awareness and also educate people about the identity of a gender non-conforming body living in an inter-sectional ‘male’ body. Ingxondorha is a dry and arid piece of land that is not normally expected to bear anything beautiful.

This performance art piece (not play) is about the way society shuns the LGBTQ+ community for being themselves.

“With this work, I want to show that beauty has and will always come out even in the least expected places.

“Gay, lesbian, trans, HIV+, and people living with disabilities grow/live to be resilient, gorgeous, healthy and successful regardless of the repressions of society. This work seeks to affirm people that have been constantly pushed to the sides of society because they are ‘different’,” said Mbatsha.

Intyatyambo Iyaphuma Engxondorheni is curated by Gavin Krastin, a South African performance artist and live artist, scenographer and arts educator.

“Gavin Krastin is a gem. Working with him has been one of the most organic processes throughout my performance and training career.

“We worked together for the first time last year at the very first Arcade in the Observatory Theatre Arts Admin Collective.

“Being part of the National Arts Festival means that I am one of nine young emerging performance artists performing my solo at Gavin Krastin’s Arcade. He curated Arcade,” he said.

Mbatsha has performed at the “performer17 Biennale” in New York City and recently opened for internationally acclaimed Gqom duo FAKA at the Cape Town Electronic Music Festival and among others.

“My motivation to create this work stems from my lived experiences as a black, Xhosa, Anglican church altar server, first-born son, queer and gender non-conforming person through various spaces.

“This work like all my other work aims to raise critical awareness about the LGBTIAQQ+ community.

“To give hope and affirm especially young queer folk that there is absolutely nothing wrong with them.

“Part of my performance will involve non-queer bodies writing messages of apology to the queer community for oppressing them,” he said.

Cape Times