Prepare to be captivated from start to finish

Leigh Bardugo’s latest novel, “The Familiar,” is a blend of magic, history and political intrigue that takes readers back to 16th century Spain. The story revolves around Luzia, a young maid with magical abilities who competes to serve the king.

Under the guidance of the enigmatic and immortal Guillén, Luzia must navigate the treacherous world of the royal court, uncovering dark secrets and hidden agendas along the way. From the moment she steps into the palace, Luzia’s life becomes a whirlwind of power struggles and deceit. From the beginning her journey is fraught with challenges that test her resolve and magical skills.

Her relationship with Guillén, who serves as mentor and protector, adds complexity to the narrative. Guillén's mysterious past and immortal nature raises questions about his true motives and intentions. His interactions with Luzia add tension and unpredictability to the story. The novel explores thought provoking themes of power, magic and human relationships. Bardugo raises important questions about the consequences of ambition and the manipulation of magic for personal gain. The moral dilemmas faced by Luzia and other characters highlight the complexities of wielding power and the sacrifices required to achieve one’s goals.

The pacing of “The Familiar” is engaging and unpredictable. Bardugo masterfully balances moments of intense action with quieter, character-driven scenes. The plot is full of twists and turns, which kept me on the edge of my seat. Each chapter builds on the last, weaving a tapestry of suspense and intrigue that is hard to put down. Overall, I highly recommend “The Familiar” to fans of fantasy, adventure and historical fiction. Leigh Bardugo’s masterful storytelling and vivid world-building make this a standout novel. The mix of historical accuracy and magical elements creates a reading experience that will captivate readers from beginning to end.