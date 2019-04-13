This is the Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction 2018, described in a New York Times review as “Bedazzling, bewitching and be-wonderful” and punted by a friend as hilarious. So it was with some hesitation that I started to read - such expectations. The first chapter was confusing, jumping around and not revealing who, if anyone, the narrator was, and nothing funny, let alone hilarious. Gradually, however, I became attached to Arthur Less and began to care about him.

Arthur is an American novelist who lived for many years as the young lover of a Pulitzer Prize winning poet and lion of American literature.

Now he is approaching his 50th birthday and full of self-doubt. In the post, he receives an invitation from Freddy, his ex-boyfriend of nine years to Freddy’s wedding to Tom. He realises that he cannot accept as it would be too embarrassing but neither can he refuse as it would appear churlish. Luckily, as a minor literary person, he has a slew of requests to attend various award ceremonies, lecture engagements as well as an invitation to a writers retreat. All in different parts of the world, and thus, providing him with consequent engagements that will prevent him from attending the dreaded wedding.

Long story short, we then follow Arthur to Mexico for a panel discussion about the genius of his former lover - the poet. Then on to Italy, where an earlier novel of his, apparently brilliant in translation, is up for an obscure, but well funded award. This episode is indeed funny (the award, given, of course, to Arthur, is judged by a panel of school students), lampooning the goings on at these events.

Next on the itinerary is Germany, where he teaches a writing course entitled Read Like a Vampire, Write Like Frankenstein. During a layover in Paris, he struggles to get refunded value-added tax on items he has bought while abroad, a source of frustration for him and some wry amusement for us. This is followed by a daft journey across the desert in Morocco, with the splendidly foul-mouthed Zohra. All, of course, giving Greer the wherewithal to let Arthur meditate on his growing self-awareness and maturity - at the age of 50.

He ends up with a truly foolish exercise writing a food article in Japan, and finally, he arrives at an Indian writing retreat. Here he plans to polish his previously rejected novel but, as the past comes back to challenge him - and it would spoil the story if I revealed how this comes about - and the true identity of the narrator is revealed, we find our hero coming to terms with what he knew in his heart of heart all along.

Not hilarious, but gently and deeply touching and sensitively written.