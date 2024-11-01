Review: Reshaping how we understand our planet

Philosopher Peter Godfrey-Smith concludes a trilogy that began with Other Minds and Metazoa. Renowned for his ability to make complex scientific concepts accessible, in Living on Earth, Godfrey-Smith explores how life forms have shaped our planet over millions of years.

Living on Earth is a scientific examination and the delicate balance between organisms and their ecosystems, showing how life actively influences the world around it. He looks at forms such as bacteria to the complexities of human existence, Godfrey-Smith takes readers through the history of life. He reframes the traditional view of evolution, positing that organisms do not merely adapt to their environments; rather, they also shape and transform them in a continuous, dynamic process. One particularly striking image describes Earth as "enlivened by its organisms."

This perspective is central to the book’s message: humans, like all other life forms, are deeply embedded in a web of interconnectedness. He visits Rwandan gorillas and Australian bowerbirds, returns to coral reefs and octopus dens, considers the impact of language and writing, and weighs the responsibilities our unique powers bring with them, as they relate to factory farming, habitat preservation, climate change, and the use of animals in experiments. He describes how octopuses use tools like coconut shells for shelter and how crows solve complex problems by dropping stones into water to reach their food. It raises crucial questions about animal rights, conservation, and humanity’s responsibility toward other life forms and the planet. The book becomes a meditation on what it means to live ethically, especially in the face of environmental challenges like climate change. At its heart, Living on Earth urges us to consider the broader web of life that sustains us all.