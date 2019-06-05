CAPE TOWN: Veteran entertainer Natalia Da Roch.

Screen veteran couple Natalia da Rocha and Kurt Egelhof have launched the third annual Solo Afrika Festival of MonoDrama at the Artscape. The one-of-a-kind event hosted by the duo’s Applauz Arts Initiative will present one-person plays of various genres.

This year’s festival will have an international flavour, with Polish performer Mateusz Nowak and Algerian performer Souad Janati, who have been invited by Egelhof and Da Rocha for their unusual and emotive pieces.

The festival runs until Friday at the Artscape Arena Theatre.

Da Rocha said there was an element of sadness as Egelhof was unable to attend the event this year.

“Kurt is abroad and I told him I’d run with it, and I’m running back and forth and also performing on Saturday as part of the festival with my personal piece, Not Now, Not My Children. This production is done entirely without funding, Mateusz and Souad came on their own dime and we have an amazing relationship with the Artscape that provides us with this space.”

Da Rocha said Nowak and Janati were supported by their local municipalities in their respective countries.

She said her piece looked at her life and her 40 years in the entertainment industry as a woman of colour, a mother and a pioneer.

Nowak will perform two-pieces in his native Polish. The first, From the Front and From Behind, is about Russian occupation of Poland in the early 1900s, and Sacrifice is about life under Communist prison and justice system.

Janati will perform her two pieces in Arabic and focus on stories of women.

Maya is a satirical tale of an Arabic woman who dreams of becoming a flamenco dancer, and documents her journey to Europe to achieve this dream, crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Her other piece, Mira, is set against the backdrop of political instability. Mira the doll seller’s love story turns into a nightmare.

Artscape Theatre chief executive Marlene le Roux said South Africa needed to invest more in the arts.

Tickets cost R150, and R65 for pensioners.

To buy tickets to the SoloAfrika Festival, contact Natalia da Rocha at 0721231781, email [email protected], or visit Computicket or the Artscape.

CAPE TIMES