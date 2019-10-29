The unmissable and stirring ballet will be accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Johannesburg Festival Orchestra.
In its 25th anniversary year, St Petersburg Ballet Theatre continues to champion the classical masterpieces with its graceful Vaganova trained company of dancers and breathtaking scenery and costumes.
First performed in St Petersburg in 1895, Swan Lake, with its unrivalled “white acts”, its spectacular and dramatic ballroom scene, sublime music and deeply moving story - is the ballet that towers above all others.
The brilliant bravura dancing of the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is everything expected from Russian classical ballet.