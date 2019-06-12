A Strand film-maker’s documentary about a local winery will compete at the prestigious Oenovideo International Grape and Wine Film Festival hosted in France. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A Strand film-maker's documentary about a local winery is among 30 documentaries selected worldwide as finalists in an international film festival in France. Theo-Donald Stewart’s 31- minute-long documentary titled Epileptic Inspiration will be the only South African film screened at this year’s prestigious Oenovideo International Grape and Wine Film Festival, being hosted from tomorrow until Sunday in Marseilles.

The documentary is about a winery called the BLANKbottle Winery.

Stewart, who spoke to the Cape Times before jetting off to France, said: “I feel very excited and cautiously optimistic about our chances of winning something for the documentary.

“The prize for winning the competition would be something equivalent to an Oscar for the winemaking industry.”

He had initially planned to produce the documentary in three weeks, but it had taken two-and-a-half years to complete and would be up against films of famous directors, including esteemed English film director and producer Ridley Scott, in the competition, he added.

Stewart, whose documentary features fellow Strand resident and winemaker Pieter Walser, said its making was inspired by Walser’s real-life story.

“The winemaker was diagnosed with epilepsy, and because of that he was able to design wine labels that made his wines stand out.

“He then became more creative and won awards for that in 2016. He is 43 years old and is going with me to France,” said Stewart.

Walser said winemakers usually have designers who design their wine labels, but he designs his own.

“My designs were always very simple, as I could never draw, but after I got epilepsy, for the first time in my life, at the age of 33, I started drawing.

“The film is about a life story, where this aspect forms part of the documentary. The documentary is a human story that happens in the world of the wine industry, but is not necessarily exclusively about wine,” said Walser. Winners will be announced on Sunday.

