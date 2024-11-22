Taking your F1 obsession to the next level

As South Africa revs up discussions about hosting a F1 Grand Prix again, the timing of Will Buxton's book could not feel more relevant. The country last hosted an F1 race in 1993 at Kayalami, and thoughts of bringing the sport back has been met with plenty of excitement. With the motorsport world watching to see whether Max Verstappen or Lando Norris will be crowned the 2024 champion, the release of Grand Prix – An illustrated history of Formula 1 could not be better for F1 fans or anyone curious about the drama of motorsport.

Written by motorsport broadcaster Will Buxton, the book serves as one big history lesson – it’s a celebration of 70-years of speed, rivalry, and innovation. From Giuseppe Farina’s victory in 1950, to Sir Lewis Hamilton’s dominance in the modern era, Buxton tells the stories that have defined F1’s legacy. Buxton’s career started at the turn of the millennium print journalism before running a three-year stint at communications for the GP2 series.

But this book isn’t just about the wins, Buxton takes readers behind the scenes, pulling back the curtain on the pit walls, factory floors, and the split-second decisions that make or break a race. One of the book’s highlights is its focus on the growing role of women in Formula 1. While F1 has long been a male-dominated arena, women are breaking barriers – not only on the track but also in commentary boxes, becoming some of the most respected voices in the sport. The sleek layout and pictures make it ideal for a coffee table book, but don’t let that fool you –it is packed with enough detail to keep even the most die-hard fans glued to its pages.

For South Africa, Buxton’s book is perfectly timed. As the country toils with the idea of bringing back Grand Prix, they should consider the economic potential that the sport brings. Whether you are a lifelong fan or newcomer to the sport or simply drawn to the thrill of Formula 1, this book delivers. Grand Prix - An illustrated history of Formula 1 by Will Buxton is available at Exclusive Books.