Cape Town – The Cape Town branch of the School of Rock is calling on all teenagers to submit a five-minute audition video in the hope of being among 25 individuals selected to be flown to Los Angeles for industry exerience. The talented artists will be seen by American record labels Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group (APG).

The search for singers, between the ages of 13 and 19, began from May 1 and is set to run until June 30.

Chosen artists will have an opportunity to perform in front of Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group executives, at a private artist showcase, and also record songs at APG’s studios, with professional engineers.

A total of 100 applicants, who showed promise as artists, will receive a scholarship to a School of Rock camp of their choice.

School of Rock marketing director Leigh Spaun said: “South Africa has limited opportunities to expose young up-and-coming artists and this competition centre stage gives talented artists the potential to reach their biggest audience.

"For more than 20 years, School of Rock has been the leader in performance-based music education, bringing musicians, of all ages, to some of the most iconic stages in the world.”

The Atlantic Records Group roster is widely regarded as the most famous in the world, with many popular recording artists, among them Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Sia, Coldplay, David Guetta, Wiz Khalifa, and many more.

School of Rock Claremont opened in Cape Town four years ago and teaches more than 220 students, starting from the age of 3 years old.

“We believe that performance is the key to learning and enjoying music, and our results-driven programmes combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making School of Rock the ultimate music school for kids and adults.

"Participants can enter the competition by submitting a video of themselves performing and they could stand a chance to set themselves on a path to an international music career,” Spaun said.

The competition is open to all teenagers across South Africa.

For more information on the centre stage programme and how you can audition visit www.schoolofrock.com/centerstage