Former political prisoner Sonny Venkatrathnam Picture: Supplied

The Robben Island Shakespeare Cape Town – This year’s Shakespeare School Festival South Africa (SSF SA) starts on April 16 with Matthew Hahn’s play

, performed by Vista Nova High School learners.

The festival will honour freedom fighter Sonny Venkatrathnam, who died last week at the age of 84.

During his incarceration on the island, Venkatrathnam smuggled in a copy of The Complete Works of Shakespeare and passed it between prisoners, including Nelson Mandela.

Many of the inmates marked their favourite passages in the book and Mandela’s signature was found next to a quote from Julius Caesar: “Cowards die many times before their deaths, the valiant never taste of death but once”

Leading up to the festival, organiser Kseniya Filinova-Bruton and Festival MC Tafara Nyatsanza, who recently performed in Richard lll at Maynardville Open-Air Theatre, will hold coaching workshops for learners.

Participating schools involved in the workshops include Darul Arqam Islamic High School, Chris Hani High School, Westlake Primary School, Leiden High School, Vista Nova High School and the Lalela Project.

The SSF SA is an education programme aimed at improving language and social skills through the performing arts. It is Educape’s flagship initiative, launched in 2010 by Filinova-Bruton with the objective of strengthening the link between the arts and education.

Since its inception, the SSF SA has grown from an event that attracted 20 learners, to drawing nearly 2000 youth from across the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The SSF SA is fully interactive and provides guidance and the resources through scripts, training, framework and feedback that equips learners and educators to successfully direct and perform Shakespearean plays from the first line to the final bow.

Schools get to prepare and perform 30-minute abridged versions of the plays, and those taking part this year include schools from all over the Western Cape Metropole and as far afield as Hermanus.

A total of 31 schools will be taking part in the SSF SA in Cape Town.

One of the breakthrough performances last year came from De La Bat School for the Deaf, using South African sign language, and the Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired.

They delivered groundbreaking performances of Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth respectively.

Both schools will perform again at the festival at the Baxter this year.

This is the ninth time Artscape has hosted the SSF SA and the fourth year the event will be held at the Baxter Main Theatre.

Performances, open to the public, are from April 16 to 18 at Artscape and then at the Baxter Theatre from May 13 to 18.

On May 17 and 18, during the SSF SA season, the complete works of the Robben Island Bible will be on exhibition in the Baxter Theatre foyer.

Shows start at 7pm with booking through Computicket or the Baxter booking office on 021 680 3989 or through Webtickets. For more information, e-mail [email protected]

Cape Times