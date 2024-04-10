Top Cape Town restaurant ‘The Melting Pot’ to close

The Melting Pot, one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants, will be closing its doors permanently on April 28. In a lengthy Instagram post, chef and owner John van Zyl said as they prepare to close their doors they invite patrons to join them for one last “One of Everything” meal and to reminisce about all the good times shared around the pool.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must bid farewell to The Melting Pot restaurant at Oak Valley Estate. “After many years of serving you our signature menus and creating unforgettable memories around our tables, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently, effective April 28. “While we are saddened to say goodbye to this chapter, we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who have dined with us, celebrated special occasions, and made The Melting Pot a part of your lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Melting Pot (@themeltingpot_cpt) “Your loyalty and enthusiasm for our cuisine have been the driving force behind our success,” said Van Zyl. Patrons of the restaurant have expressed shock and sadness after hearing that it will be permanently closed.