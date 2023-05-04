Trio to delight opera lovers with Songscapes

Cape Town - A vibrant virtuoso trio of artists are preparing to present a programme of famous arias and much-loved duets by Vivaldi, Verdi, Puccini and other classical music greats this weekend. Soprano Lynelle Kenned, with tenor Luvo Maranti and the acclaimed Stefan Lombard on piano, will present Songscapes, on May 7, at 3pm at Christ Church Constantia, as part of the Christ Church Concerts.

Kenned and Lombard have long shared a special connection and are firm favourites among local audiences. Their collaboration started in 2014 with the UK tour of Cape Town Opera's Showboat. They have since jointly worked on various productions, which include David Kramer's Orpheus in Africa, Valentines under the Stars, Divas Unite and the Cape Philharmonic Community Gala Spectacular Concerts.

They have developed a diverse repertoire suited to a variety of musical events - from soirées in private homes to grand fund-raisers and opulent concerts performed under the stars in exotic venues, such as the Namib Desert and the local Hillcrest Quarry. Their special rapport has been enjoyed in iconic destinations across the Cape, such as Casa Labia in Muizenberg and the Klein Karoo Klassique as part of the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival in Oudtshoorn. They recently made a special appearance at a gala function in the underground caves of the Guray Ceramic Museum in picturesque Cappadocia in Turkey.

In 2020, Maranti won the first prize in the Amazwi Omzansi competition. He recently returned from a Summer Programme in Vicenza, Italy, where he performed in Puccini’s comic opera, Gianni Schicchi. He is presently completing his vocal studies at UCT’s Opera School and is a member of the well-known Mzansi Tenors, who performed at the recent RMB Starlight Classics.

Kenned teamed up with Maranti a year ago, where they headlined the grand opening of the Fynarts Festival, with the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, in the open air at the Old Harbour in Hermanus. This sparked the idea to present a concert combining their talents and to present Songscapes. Tickets for Songscapes on Sunday May 7 are R150 throughout (unreserved seating) and booking is via Quicket or by calling Anne on 082 218 0100. Entry for children 14 years old and younger are free.