Using emotional intelligence to get the most out of life

According to Daniel Goleman and Cary Cherniss's book "Optimal - How to Sustain Excellence Everyday," a perfect day starts with a profound sense of inner calmness and emotional stability. Throughout the day, people immerse themselves completely in the present moment, savouring each experience with attention and intention.

Whether they’re at work, spending time with loved ones, or following their passions, they approach each activity with focus and clarity. Based on research of how hundreds of people build the inner architecture of having a good day, the authors sketch what an optimal state feels like, and show how emotional intelligence holds the key to our best performance. Optimal is the culmination of decades of scientific discoveries bearing on emotional intelligence. The book describes how emotional intelligence was described with examples in professional relationships. It focuses on corporate culture in general and then shifts to applications of different fields.

This book has some good insights for people trying to navigate the business world in any capacity. Some principles can be applied to personal life as well. Self-awareness and self-management: emotional intelligence encompasses the ability to recognise and regulate one’s own emotions effectively. Social awareness and relationship management: leaders with high emotional intelligence are adept at empathising with their team members, resolving conflicts, and fostering a positive work environment. The authors emphasise the transformative power of emotional intelligence, demonstrating its advantages in better emotional control, and improved relationships.

The book provides practical ways for encouraging pleasant, supportive, and enjoyable encounters, ultimately leading readers to a more emotionally proficient and fulfilling life. The book is written with clarity and practicality. It is a roadmap to living a life of purpose, passion, and well-being. * Optimal by Daniel Goleman, Cary Cherniss is available at loot.co.za and Exclusive books.