WATCH: Appeal to 'buy Baxter Theatre a cup of coffee every month'

Cape Town – The Baxter Theatre is likely to only reopen early next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says its chief executive, Lara Foot. The Baxter, which is not financially supported by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, said it has been severely impacted by the pandemic and has appealed to patrons to help keep its doors open after the worst of the coronavirus outbreak ends. “We have to raise R5 million to get through this year. The Baxter’s very existence depends on this amount,” Foot said. Unlike the Artscape Theatre, the Market Theatre and other similar establishments supported by government, the Baxter doesn’t qualify for funding from the National Lotteries Commission. According to Foot, she met with the Vice-chancellor of UCT, Mamokgethi Phakeng, prior to the virus outbreak and nationwide lockdown to discuss the sustainability of the Baxter as well as how to reduce its financial dependence on the university.

UCT covers as much as a third of the Baxter’s annual operational expenses, Foot added.

“The rest of the theatre’s expenses are paid from its annual income, which includes ticket sales, donations, theatre rentals and interest on the theatre’s Permanent Endowment Fund,” she said.

“We are the most active theatre in the country, presenting over 3 000 performances a year, with a growing international reputation.

“We are also the most diverse theatre in the country when it comes to programming and audience members.

“We do this with a small and dedicated staff, all of us working two or three portfolios at the same time.

“Our staff complement is half the size of any similar-size theatres in the country,” Foot added.

Looking forward, Foot said, it would be “extremely difficult” to find a sizeable annual grant from an individual or business that will allow the Baxter to operate optimally until next year.

Having always been the people's theatre, The Baxter said in a statement it would like theatre patrons to consider the following:

* Contributing R30 a month to the Baxter Theatre, or R360 per year.

* Helping it to reach 30 000 contributors by sharing this letter with friends and family and to champion this on behalf of The Baxter.

Should you wish to make a more substantial donation, we are able to provide you with a section 18A tax certificate. In this instance, please email us.

We need to accumulate the 30 000 donors over the next year. This would amount to approximately R10 800 000 per year and below is how the money will be allocated.



To raise R5 000 000 to get through this year, the Baxter’s allocation would be as follows:

* R 6 800 000 - To become self-sustainable and not lean so heavily on the university in order to ensure the future of our theatre. This is an urgent priority.

* R 4 000 000 – To be invested into our Permanent Endowment Fund, to generate interest on those fund.

We would provide full transparency to all of you, our contributors.



My deepest wish is that as a Baxter friend, you will assist me in growing the number of our contributors.



Should you decide to sign up for the “cup of coffee”, please let us know when you have done so by email.



If you have any further ideas or concerns, or would like to commit to finding a few more contributors for us, again please email [email protected] or [email protected]



