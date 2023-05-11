‘We Will Rock You’, with a twist, to blow your socks off at Artscape

Cape Town - touring Manila and Singapore as part of a world tour, the new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton’s multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band recently returned home. The production has played to packed houses while enjoying critical acclaim and rave reviews at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg, and now in Cape Town at the Artscape, has seen local audiences clapping, cheering and on their feet with standing ovations at every performance.

We Will Rock You is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury. Instead, We Will Rock You is a large full-scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits, including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, and the worldwide favourites We are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You. The show is about a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments.

A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians together with society misfits Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock. The musical is produced by SA promoter, Showtime Management in conjunction with Selladoor Worldwide, Carlos Candal, Gavin Kalin Productions and Limelight Productions. The talented 27-member all South African We Will Rock You cast is a combination of established, well-known performers and fresh new talent, making their musical theatre debut.

Capetonians Nicolette Fernandes (The Producers, Spring Awakening, URINETOWN! Sister Act) plays the leading role of the ‘sarcastic, cynical’ Scaramouche alongside fellow Capetonian, Stuart Brown (How To Date Like A F*@#&%! Grownup – A Musical Comedy (Workshop Version), Defending The Gay Man) as Galileo, the dreamer who hears strange words in his head. Stage and screen actress, singer and dancer Londiwe Dhlomo plays the villain Killer Queen who rules Planet Mall with an iron fist, assisted by her second in command, Khashoggi, played by award-winning film, television and stage actor Craig Urbani (Chicago The Musical, Rocky Horror, Legacy, Blitzpatrolli). Tiaan Rautenbach (Jesus Christ Superstar, Binnelanders, Aspoestertjie) plays the role of Buddy who tries to figure out the "exact date the music died".

International and local musical theatre performer as well as television and feature film actor, Richard Gau (Calling Us Home, Evita, PRIME - Netflix Original) plays Brit, alongside Danelle Cronje (Doringrosie: Die Slapende Skone, Seussical, Barely Legal Showtunes) in the role of Oz. Performing on stage, alongside the seven leads is a twenty-strong highly talented ensemble who perform to the six-piece live band. The Cape Town season ends on June 4. Book tickets at www.showtime.