South Africa is officially home to four beautiful critically endangered tortoises who were born at the Cango Wildlife Ranch in Oudtshoorn last month. The species name, Radiated Tortoise, comes from its carapace, which has dazzling yellow lines radiating from the centre of each dark plate of its shell. Credit must go to the tortoises’ 78-year-old mom and 33-year-old dad.

The mother laid two clutches consisting of six eggs each, but only the four survived. The incubation period for this species is long and can take up to nine months.On March 10, three of the hatchlings took their first breath, the fourth on March 24.

An excited reptile curator, Neal Martin, has been nurturing the tortoises in the facilitie’s Animal Care Centre to ensure the highest possible survival rate. Their living quarters are kept at a toasty 25 to 28°C, and, just to be sure, include a cosy 40°C heat-pad for “cuddle time”.

Their meals include baby marrows, green beans, rocket, hibiscus flowers, cucumber and spekboom leaves.

This species is known as the world’s most beautiful and is one of the most sought-after species in the world. Human consumption and the illegal pet trade have removed many Radiated Tortoises from the wild in their native range - Madagascar.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) has classified the Radiated Tortoise as an Appendix I species, for which there is no legal export or import, yet they often appear on the black market in south-east Asia.

Human consumption remains a major concern in Madagascar, where emptied shells can be found on the sides of roads - especially over Easter and Christmas.

Marketing manager at the Cango Wildlife Ranch Mari-Lize Warrington said: “Thankfully, this will never be the fate for the new additions. Their birth is a milestone for conservation and has brought with it new hope for the entire species’ survival.

“Though still young, these 6cm hard-shelled gems have a massive role to play in the awareness, education and preservation of a species who,should we lose them, would leave a very dull and unadorned hole in Mother Nature’s crown.”

Narinda Beukes, director: Zoological, fr Cango Wildlife Ranch, is the Paaza (Pan-African Association of Zoo’s and Aquaria) studbook holder for the Radiated Tortoise.

A studbook in animal husbandry is an official list of animals within a specific breed whose parents are known.

