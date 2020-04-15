Booze, braai accused cops facing 'harsh punishment'

Cape Town – Police have warned that there will be harsh punishment for officers who break the law during lockdown, after more than 15 of their own appeared in courts across the country for various transgressions. In the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court yesterday, seven Bonnievale police officers accused of housebreaking at a liquor store and selling the liquor to residents, made their first appearance. They were released on R5 000 bail each. National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the officers were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly faked a complaint of a break-in at a liquor store, sold the alcohol to some Bonnievale residents, and kept the rest for themselves. The two sergeants and five constables face charges in terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, defeating the ends of justice, housebreaking with intent to steal, and theft. The court ordered the officers not to be in contact with any State witnesses and adhere to lockdown regulations by staying home.

They were also instructed not to return to the Bonnievale police station unless summoned by their employers. The officers will appear again in June.

Their appearance follows two Delft police officers who allegedly tried to flee after being caught buying alcohol at a Strand liquor outlet last Thursday.

They were released on R1 000 bail each and are to appear in court again on April 17.

Two of the liquor store staffers were also arrested after they allegedly sold liquor valued at R4 000.

“There were two officers who were arrested on Friday for allegedly escorting three vehicles fully laden with alcohol in Mpumalanga. They were also charged in terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, defeating the ends of justice and use of motor vehicles without the owner’s consent,” said Naidoo.

“In Pretoria, a senior officer and four others were arrested for hosting a braai with friends and relatives at his home.

“He was also charged with contravening the regulations. The message is clear - nobody is above the law. We will not tolerate any officers breaking the law that they have been tasked to enforce,” he said.

