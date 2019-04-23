South Africans’ generosity has amounted to R100 million in donations on crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy.

Donation-based crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy has hailed South Africans for their generosity in contributing to the R100 million raised and 6832 fund-raising campaigns launched on the platform. Founded by Alan Beuthin, the platform is aimed at helping individuals get an opportunity to raise funds for causes they feel passionate about.

BackaBuddy company executive Patrick Schofield said: “As a platform, BackaBuddy allows us to come together as communities to support people and causes we believe in, regardless of our differences. For every cause, accident or catastrophe that we face, we bear witness to the many who step up when asked to by their peers. This is the immense power that crowdfunding facilitates and which goes far beyond just the funds that are raised.”

Donors locally and abroad have supported campaigns for medical fees, tuition and various other causes.

Campaigns with initial support tend to raise about R20000 on average, with R800 the average donation amount.

“In reaching these milestones, we are reminded of the vision the late Alan Beuthin had when creating BackaBuddy and the potential he saw to positively impact the people of South Africa. I think he’d have been delighted to see how much we have grown and how campaign creators are collectively shaping an even better future for our country,” said Schofield.

He said BackaBuddy had also created opportunities for seasoned non-profit organisations to diversify their income stream.

On the platform, members of the public can dedicate their birthdays, participate in various sporting events or come up with their own creative concepts to support causes they are passionate about in an interactive and transparent way. More than 500 campaigns to support charities have been launched this year.

“To build South Africa as a nation we need ties that bind us in positive ways. We need to invest in each other and support each other in ways that cross over traditional boundaries.

“Crowdfunding brings people together in positive ways, around things we are passionate about, giving us the chance to be part of something greater than ourselves,” Schofield said.

