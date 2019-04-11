UDM leader Bantu Holomisa conceded that his testimony at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry was based on media reports. File Image: IOL

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa conceded that his testimony at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry was based on media reports. Holomisa faced a grilling from the inquiry’s legal team, the companies and individuals he accused of turning the PIC into their cash cow.

In particular, he was quizzed about the letter he wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa which formed the basis for the appointment of the commission of inquiry into allegations of wrong-doing at the PIC.

Two weeks ago, Holomisa implicated a “cartel” of politicians, civil servants, investment advisers, asset fund managers and businesspeople.

He named former deputy finance minister and PIC chairperson Jabu Moleketi, PIC director Sibusisiwe Zulu, and businessmen Lawrence Mulaudzi and Tshepo Mahloele, as the key players at the centre of the multibillion-rand self-enrichment spider-web.

He implored the Mpati commission to probe the alleged role of investment advisers and asset managers, especially those outside South Africa.

Insisting that he had seen cartel behaviour, Holomisa urged the commission to take a closer look at the Harith/Lebashe deal, headed by Moleketi and Mahloele, the former PIC head of corporate investment.

Moleketi, a deputy finance minister under former president Thabo Mbeki, is currently a non-executive director of BEE company Lebashe Investment Group, and also chairperson of asset fund management firm, Harith General Partners and Harith Fund Managers.

Lebashe’s lawyer Danny Berger asked Holomisa to back up his claims yesterday.

However, the UDM leader told the commission he called for his testimony to be investigated because it was based on media reports.

He said his allegations, and the letter to Ramaphosa were based on media reports involving companies that scored in major deals involving the state asset manager.

The admission left Lebashe executives seething.

Mahloele, Lebashe Investment Group chairperson, said Holomisa’s cross examination showed that the allegations he made against the company at the commission were based on “nothing”.

“We have even answered him in court papers.

“We made a sworn affidavit and took the matter to court.

“We will have our day and we are more than prepared to provide evidence before the commission,” Mahloele said.

Warren Wheatley, Lebashe chief executive, said his company would enforce its rights in terms of the rules of the commission.

He denounced Holomisa, saying Holomisa’s statements at the commission against Lebashe were tantamount to defamation.

“You can’t go around damaging people’s reputation without providing evidence,” he said.

Wheatley insisted that Holomisa was using the commission to gain airtime as elections were around the corner.

Holomisa, however, stuck to his guns yesterday.

He expressed concern about the proximity of Lebashe to the PIC.

“The proximity of your clients to the PIC is worrisome.

“The commission must investigate my testimony as well as the questions that I have raised in order to verify the allegations,” Holomisa told Lebashe’s lawyers.

CAPE TIMES