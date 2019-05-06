Sekunjalo executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé has made a donation to the ANC in the Western Cape to help transport voters to stations during the elections. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Sekunjalo executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé has made a donation to the ANC in the Western Cape to help transport voters to stations during the elections. Survé said he had never hidden the fact that he supported the ANC.

“It’s so important that we support the progressive forces,” he said.

‘‘The best thing that we can ever do is to get our people to come out and vote.

‘‘I just want to make one thing very clear. Our support for this election has nothing to do with Independent Media.

‘‘Independent Media has its own editors and people being responsible for being objective and reporting on all sides of the story in all our titles,” he said.

“I think it’s important to be transparent about such things. There is nothing to hide, if you love democracy and you want to support democracy, do so equally.

‘‘I am one of the people that’s called for donations to political parties to be transparent because there is nothing to hide if you believe in our democracy,” he said.

He said with this support, nothing was wanted in return.

“It’s very important that our support is unconditional. It’s not for any other reason other than the fact that we really believe in deepening our democracy and ensuring our people have transport on the day of the election,” he said.

“We can go a step further and say with this support, we would encourage you not to give any of our companies any business.”

Survé said he was informed that there were farmers paying farm workers twice to not come out to vote.

“I think this is unacceptable. Every person has the right to vote, whoever they vote for is their thing.

‘‘I hope through this, we are going to get a lot of people coming out to vote and make it easier with transport and food.”

Cape Times