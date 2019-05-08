FILE PHOTO.

Cape Town If you are using Uber to get the polls then you might want to read this.



The ride hailing company said that in order to celebrate 25 years of democracy in South Africa, they are giving you R25 off of all trips to and from polling stations on 8 May 2019!





"You have some big decisions to make, and we want to make sure that you have one less thing to worry about on 8 May, "the company said on Wednesday.





All you need to do is enter the promo code VOTESA19 to get R25 off your ride to/from polling stations in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.





“Everyone of age has the right to vote and we wanted to ensure that we make the travelling experience much easier our riders. Election Day is an important day in the country and using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every Uber rider in South Africa to get to their voting station at the push of a button,” says Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.





It should be noted that there are some terms and conditions.





Don’t know how to add a promo code? Simply open your Uber app, tap the Menu icon, head to “Payment” and tap “Add Promo Code”. It’s that easy, the company said.





CAPE TIMES



