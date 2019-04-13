Mike Greeff

Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate of Cape Town was awarded Affiliate of the Year in the Large Market Category during a ceremony held in Paris. Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s leading luxury real estate network, honoured Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate as the winner determined by a population size above 1750 000.

The ceremony took place last week at the culmination of the Annual Global Conference in Paris.

Chief executive Mike Greeff accepted the crystal obelisk trophy at a black-tie dinner at the exquisite Palace of Versailles' Gallery of Great Battles, a venue not open to the public.

Greeff was unaware of his win until that evening's announcement by Helena de Forton, London-based head of regional operations for Christie’s International Real Estate.

“Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate recently completed a thorough rebranding inspired by Christie’s 2017 all-time record sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece Salvator Mundi for $450 million (R6.3billion) - the most expensive work of art ever sold.

“Greeff adopted Christie’s colour palette of grey, white and red for its new brand, including a red dot, to symbolise the red dot placed on sold pieces of art and now applied to real estate through Greeff,” said Forton.

The rebranding now appears on all the company's marketing collateral, from wines to watches, pens and stationery.

Four awards are given each year, one each in the small, medium and large market categories, with the top honour bestowed to the overall winner regardless of market size.

Greeff said: "Being selected as recipients for this prestigious award is a phenomenal achievement and affords us outstanding recognition worldwide. It is a factor that will support every agent in our group for many years to come.”

Criteria used in determining the four winners were overall business innovation, market leadership, passion to succeed in the local and global marketplace under the Christie’s International Real Estate brand, and collaboration with network colleagues and Christie’s art auction house specialists.

Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate excelled in every category.

CAPE TIMES