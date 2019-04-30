File Image: IOL

The estimated cost of infrastructural damage from the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods is expected to be R1.1 billion according to Premier Willies Mchunu, who yesterday hosted a press briefing on provincial cabinet resolutions. Mchunu said the damage in eThekwini alone amounted to more than R685million. He said the death toll stood at 70, with 64 of those coming from eThekwini Municipality. “Rains in the Ugu district claimed the lives of six people, with 1469 displaced and more than 50 people injured.

"The search for two more people is ongoing.”

Mchunu has declared Thursday a day of mourning and prayer. A mass prayer meeting will take place at Currie’s Fountain, Berea, from 9am.

Mchunu said the KZN cabinet met on Friday to seek classification of the provincial state of disaster, as they could not cope with the incidents.

“We also requested that buildings to be used in the upcoming elections be restored, and for emergency funding to be readily available given the magnitude of the disaster.”

A single provincial account would be established, which would be led by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and provincial treasury.

Mchunu said local government had provided food, blankets, mattresses and other much-needed items to flood-stricken residents.

Cogta MEC in KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, applauded residents who were offering aid, but appealed for open lines of communication.

“You find that some areas have an oversupply and others have an under supply."

For those wanting to track down dead loved ones, contact the eThekwini Disaster Management Centre on 0333952547.

CAPE TIMES