Theewaterskloof Dam File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Dam levels in the Western Cape have largely remained stable for the past week, with little change overall. The average level for the province is currently 65.7%, last week it was 65.9%. The City of Cape Town dam levels are at 81.8, compared to last week's 81.7.

Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, has welcomed the good rainfall that the province has seen to date, but urges caution as we reach the end of the winter season.

“The Western Cape is a winter rainfall area and we get the bulk of our rainfall largely in these months to end of August.

"While we have seen a massive improvement in dam levels around the province over the past few weeks, we can never be comfortable enough. We want to urge continued responsible water useage.”

Bredell says the province will continue with multiple measures to ensure greater water security. These include clearing out alien vegetation in the catchment areas.

“CapeNature has spent R39.4m over the past four years in tackling the problem of alien vegetation infestations on CapeNature managed land.

"Clearing alien vegetation yields greater water security and environmental sustainability. Some of CapeNature’s studies show alien clearing in the catchments in the upper Berg River, releases up to 26.5 million cubic meters of additional water per year into the Western Cape river system.

"The work will continue despite continued budget cuts from national treasury hampering the efforts.”