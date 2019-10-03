The violent protests had prevented six schools in the area from being reopened for the start of the fourth term on Tuesday, while another reported high levels of absenteeism.
Two trucks and a bus were set alight, while vehicles were pelted with stones, drivers injured and roads closed. Taxi drivers were demanding that the city council scrap fines and stop impounding their vehicles.
Residents affected by the strike met with taxi associations and councillors on Tuesday night to defuse tensions.
“Representatives of the taxi association arrived to face angry residents who were fed up with being stranded and had to make plans to travel to work, while others had to walk far to the clinic.