Dunoon, Joe Slovo taxi-related protests suspended amid bid to solve grievances









The SANDF were called in this week to deter crime at the Dunoon and Table View taxi ranks during an integrated Operation Lockdown deployment. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Calm returned to Dunoon and Joe Slovo yesterday after successful community engagements following taxi-related protests and unrest over the past few days. The violent protests had prevented six schools in the area from being reopened for the start of the fourth term on Tuesday, while another reported high levels of absenteeism. Two trucks and a bus were set alight, while vehicles were pelted with stones, drivers injured and roads closed. Taxi drivers were demanding that the city council scrap fines and stop impounding their vehicles. Residents affected by the strike met with taxi associations and councillors on Tuesday night to defuse tensions. “Representatives of the taxi association arrived to face angry residents who were fed up with being stranded and had to make plans to travel to work, while others had to walk far to the clinic.

“The community understands the frustration of the taxi industry, but requested that in future the drivers and owners exhaust all their options first before having violent demonstrations,” ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said.

An agreement was reached for the protest to be temporarily suspended while other ways were found to solve grievances.

“We also spoke to the City’s law enforcement because the Dunoon taxi drivers were retaliating to the actions of officials who locked down Dunoon and impounded their taxis after officials were attacked.

"The drivers were unhappy because the incident happened in Joe Slovo but they were blamed.’’

Dunoon Taxi Association general secretary Frank Qotyiwe said they would engage with the City over taxi permits, impoundments and fines.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the City was committed to engaging with the taxi associations.

Cape Times