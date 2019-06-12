File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – Eerste River residents were shocked by another murder in two days when a man was shot and killed in broad daylight at a shopping centre parking lot today. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed a man was killed in the parking lot of the Eerste River Grand Central Shopping Centre.

This after Blackheath Taxi Association chairperson Patrick Consani was shot and killed shortly after 6am on Tuesday as he was leaving his driveway. Minutes later, Consani’s neighbour, who allegedly witnessed the incident, was also shot and killed.

"A shooting incident at a parking area (taxi rank) of a shopping centre in Eersterivier at about 1.40pm where a 35-year-old man was shot and killed and a 24-year-old injured are under investigation," Van Wyk said on Wednesday.

Eerste River CPF spokesperson Julian Unthank said the incident was allegedly gang-related.

"We condemn this shooting. It appears the man who was shot and killed was gang-affiliated who was shot at by rival gangsters.

"The increase in gun violence in our precinct now calls for intensified patrols as we anticipate retaliation shootings," said Unthank.

A murder and attempted murder case were registered for investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Wayne Woodward, on 072 368 0079 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

According to a community leader, Consani's neighbour was killed in his car, with his 1-year-old and grandmother inside.

According to Unthank, the recent incidents were related to taxi route permits. “There are disputes at the moment regarding taxi routes, due to the new housing developments in the area.

"This has resulted in a number of illegal taxi ranks being operated and obviously resulted in a lot of conflict.

“The situation is very unsafe and our communities’ lives are at risk. Police are doing what they can, but the blame should be placed squarely on the shoulders of the housing department and traffic departments.

"They need to intervene immediately so that safety and security becomes a priority to them as well,” Unthank said.

Meanwhile, Van Wyk also confirmed another man was shot and killed in Kuilsriver near the taxi rank outside Shoprite shopping centre at Van Riebeek Road.

"A shooting incident on (Wednesday afternoon) at about 3.09pm at the parking area of a shopping centre in Kuilsrivier is under investigation," said Van Wyk.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be a taxi driver. A murder case was registered for investigation and no arrests have been made.

