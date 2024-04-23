Jazz fusion powerhouse to perform at Cape Town Jazz Festival

Drummer extraordinaire, Darshan Doshi, is set to lead his trio with a hybrid kit at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), promising a fusion of genres that will captivate audiences. In a recent interview, Darshan discusses his musical journey, collaboration with saxophonist Mark Hartsuch and bassist Tony Grey, and the unique blend of sounds that festivalgoers can expect.

The Darshan Doshi Trio is a must-see act on the CTIJF line-up, with an offering that comprises world-class musicians at the peak of their artistry. Saxophonist Mark Hartsuch’s collaborations with luminaries like AR Rahman and Ranjit Barot, alongside Tony Grey’s impressive resumé featuring John McLaughlin and Hiromi, add layers of depth to the ensemble. And at the heart of it all is Darshan Doshi, a prodigious talent whose journey began at the tender age of two under the guidance of his father, leading to a remarkable career spanning Bollywood films, collaborations with top Indian composers, and now, international performances.

Darshan’s collaboration with Mark and Tony, born out of the challenges of lockdown, culminated in the critically acclaimed recording “Better Than Sax”. Excited about their upcoming live performance at CTIJF, Darshan shared insights into their eclectic repertoire... “This is actually going to be the first time where three of us physically play together - I’m really excited.”

What punters will hear, he says, “is a wide scape of genres - jazz; a lot of fusion stuff happening with Indian Konnakol from the Carnatic tradition. There is also a bit of rock, and a bit of drum and bass. Mark is going to have an Ableton set up, and I’ll be using a more hybrid kit. So, it’s going to be mixed genres, but you will see more of a jazz fusion element in this band. I really hope that the people in Cape Town enjoy this.”

The trio promises then to be a dynamic sonic experience that defies convention. Darshan emphasises the importance of spontaneity while drawing from his foundation in Indian Carnatic music. He encourages aspiring musicians to embrace diverse styles and prioritize rudimental practice to build a strong musical foundation, and to practice, practice, practice. Darshan's dedication to innovation is evident in his endorsement of leading brands like Pearl Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, and Evans Drumheads. He continually seeks to push boundaries and explore new sounds, collaborating with artists to create fresh, genre-defying music.

As the Darshan Doshi Trio prepares to take the stage at CTIJF, audiences can anticipate a boundary-pushing performance that celebrates the rich tapestry of jazz fusion. Don't miss the opportunity to experience their electrifying blend of music at this year's festival. Tickets are available at http://www. ticketmaster.co.za/ – please note there will be a R30 surcharge for this performance per person attending as it will be held on the Rosies Stage on Friday May 3 at 6.15pm.