Cape Town – Entries for one of South Africa’s most popular annual fundraising events, the Blisters for Bread Charity Family Fun Walk, are now open to the public. Hosted for the 51st time by the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA), with Lucky Star as a partner this year, the event has two routes: a 10km walk from 7.30am and a 5km walk from 8am, both starting at the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday, August 25.

All the participants walking in the event will receive a medal, according to PSFA fundraising manager Charles Grey, who said the organisers hoped to get 13 000 participants involved.

“Last year we raised about R675 000 and it all went to the PSFA, which enabled the PSFA to provide more than 1 500 learners with a daily breakfast and lunch in the greater Cape Town area.

“This time we hope to get 13 000 to enter, which would raise about R780 000. I call on the people of Cape Town to unite against childhood hunger by participating in this special event,” Grey said.

All of the entry fee will go towards feeding hungry school children in the Western Cape, Grey said, adding that it costs about R450 to feed one child for a year.

At the finish line at Green Point Cricket Stadium, walkers and supporters of the event will be entertained by top local talent including Paxton Fielies, Jarrad Ricketts of Heart FM and Johnny Apple.

There will also be a host of food and refreshment stores available, as well as lots of prizes.

Entry is R60 per person. Entries can be done online, and are available for download on the organisation’s website.

Entry forms can also be collected at the PSFA offices at 26 Purdey Road, Sheffield Business Park, Philippi; Top Events offices at 6 Koeberg Road, Maitland; or at selected Sportsmans Warehouse branches in the greater Cape Town area.

Group entries close on July 28 and manual entries on August 4, with the online entries closing on August 18.

Supporters who will be unable to walk are free to make a donation instead via www.psfa.org.za

