UKZN’s Kabelo Kesebonye received an MSc degree in applied mathematics for work done on the ground-breaking HIRAX radio telescope project.

Botswana-born Kabelo Kesebonye is the first student on the HIRAX radio telescope array to receive his postgraduate degree after graduating with an MSc in applied mathematics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science. Jointly funded by UKZN and the Department of Science and Technology through the National Research Foundation, the multimillion-rand HIRAX (Hydrogen Intensity and Real Time Analysis eXperiment) telescope will be located at the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) South Africa site in the Karoo and will have important synergies with the 64-dish MeerKAT, the country’s precursor to the SKA.

Kesebonye was the first student on the HIRAX experiment to receive his postgraduate degree, his supervisor Dr Cynthia Chiang said.

He already held a BSc in applied mathematics and physics and a BSc Honours degree in applied mathematics, all obtained at the same university.

“I have been at UKZN since my undergraduate studies.

“The reason I came here is I wanted to pursue astronomy and UKZN was one of the few universities that offered the course at the time,” said Kesebonye.

His MSc research on HIRAX Instrumentation and Prototype Characterisation involved setting up a prototype telescope from the ground up as well as testing and developing the subsystems that made up the telescope to ensure it worked efficiently.

Kesebonye has always had a passion for radio astronomy, which motivated him to choose this field of study.

He recalled being in awe of radio telescopes when he visited radio observation sites during his undergraduate years.

Kesebonye plans to continue with his studies, registering for a PhD in radio astronomy.

“Basically, I will be carrying on from where I left off on my MSc project,” he said.

“The instrument is still in the prototyping phase and the aim is to have the final instrument designed and taking data soon.”

Kesebonye acknowledged and thanked Chiang for her patience and guidance during his research journey. He also thanked his mother and siblings for always being supportive.

HIRAX will be a compact radio telescope array of 1024 six-metre dishes that will map about a third of the sky during its four years of observation. HIRAX will be able to determine the characteristics of dark energy during a critical period in our universe between 7billion and 11billion years ago when dark energy became the dominant component in the universe causing it to expand at an accelerated rate.

