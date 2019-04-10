File image.

To take advantage of the growing technological age, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 30 members to the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is taking the idea of robots and artificial intelligence to the next level, embedding technology even deeper in our lives and bodies.

The task of the commission, which will be chaired by Ramaphosa, is to identify relevant policies, strategies and action plans that will position South Africa as a competitive global player.

The commission’s deputy chair is the University of Johannesburg’s Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, whose expertise spans the theory and application of artificial intelligence to engineering, computer science, finance, social science and medicine.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said: “Operational support to the commission will be provided by a secretariat of officials of various national departments, led by the Department of Communications.

‘‘President Ramaphosa has wished the commission well in its endeavours and has expressed his appreciation to the commissioners for availing themselves to serve the nation in an important determinant of South Africa’s development trajectory in the coming years and decades.”

She said Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is the co-ordinator of the government’s 4IR programme, was due to convene an induction session with appointed commissioners, after which the commission would have its inaugural meeting with the president.

The commissioners’ profiles can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2ELYzQ8.

In his State of the Nation address, Ramaphosa said South Africa had chosen to be a country of the future at a time when the world was changing at a pace and in a manner that was unprecedented in human history.

He said revolutionary advances in technology were reshaping the way people worked and lived.

“Unless we adapt, unless we understand the nature of the profound change that is reshaping our world, and unless we readily embrace the opportunities it presents, the promise of our nation’s birth will forever remain unfulfilled.”

In the same address, he announced the establishment of a Presidential Commission on 4IR.

In establishing the commission, a public consultation process was undertaken to attract the best people, said the Presidency.

Meanwhile, Ndabeni-Abrahams will officially present the 4IRSA ­partnership in Braamfontein tomorrow.

4IRSA is a partnership between Telkom and the Universities of Witwatersrand, Fort Hare and Johannesburg.

The Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services has also collaborated with 4IRSA to host the inaugural Digital Economy Summit, which is envisaged to take place on June 27 and 28.

CAPE TIMES