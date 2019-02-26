File photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Cape Town Motor Show (CTMS) is set to wow the 25 000-strong crowd expected to pack GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World on March 2 and 3. The two-day show promises fun and excitement, with a broad appeal for all car and bike buffs, petrolheads and the whole family, providing entertainment for everyone.

Now in its third year, the CTMS has grown to become a motor show that rivals some of the best in the world.

The 2019 version of the show is one of the biggest attractions in the city, and one of the premier events of its kind in Africa.

CTMS marketing director Garth Rhoda believes that the show has succeeded in delivering more than just an exhibition space with cars and bikes on display.

“CTMS is a consumer experiential show, featuring everything motoring-related - covering cars, bikes, trucks, drifting, 4x4 tracks, test driving, after-market products, sound-offs, and classic cars.

“We cater for the car collector, the petrolhead, the bike nut, the speed demon and your general follower of all things with wheels. It’s a full motoring experience, for the entire family.

“We want to create a show that puts Africa on the map of world motoring events. In three years I believe we’ve come a long way to achieving that.”

Organisers say CTMS will be giving away a custom MG at this year’s show. The special project will boast a complete rebuild, some unique Cape Kustoms elements and a 3.9L Rover V8 motor.

A lucky winner will walk away with the keys to the MG at the show.

Grant Cloete from Cape Kustoms in Cape Town said: “Taking a pioneering attitude and eager to expose our unbridled enthusiasm for the combustion engine, we took it upon ourselves to revive one of these iconic motor cars and bring it to life with the Cape Kustoms edge, presenting a tribute build to the original Sebring MGB GT of yesteryear.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles, antique and collector cars, engine modifications (pimped-up rides), a sound-off competition, virtual simulations, car wrapping, drifting, a large 4x4 outside area and enjoy live music.

After their successful debut at CTMS last year, Dusty Rebels and the Bombshells will be back, offering visitors an experience of the good old days of rock ’n’ roll.

For more information, visit www.capetownmotorshow.co.za

Tickets can be booked via Computicket. Tickets are R120, R60 for pensioners and children aged between 12 and 17, and entrance is free for children under 12 years of age.

