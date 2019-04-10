Picture: Pexels

Nocturia, or excessive urination at night, can affect up to one in three older people and is more prominent in women than men, the Urology Hospital in Pretoria found. A study showed that almost 30% of 7 620 women reported two or more urination episodes a night with the incidence steadily increasing with age and affecting 46% of women 80 or older.

During sleep the body produces less but more concentrated urine, and most people don’t need to wake up to urinate.

Nocturia may be diagnosed for those who have to wake up twice or more at night to urinate.

The causes nclude excessive fluid consumption, certain medication, urinary tract or bladder infections, infection or enlargement of the prostate, diabetes, anxiety, kidney infections or neurological disorders. High blood pressure may also indicate nocturia.

Nocturia may occur at any age due to lifestyle choices or a medical condition. It is sometimes mistaken for an over active bladder (OAB) caused by bladder spasms which cannot be controlled, prompting urination throughout the day and night when the bladder is not full.

People with nocturia only experience frequent or increased urination at night but may also suffer from OAB.

Dr Laurie Blake from the Urology Hospital advised those who urinate excessively to consult a urologist as it’s vital to sleep through the night without waking up.

“It’s important to reach rapid eye movement or restorative sleep for brain development. Waking up periodically disrupts this,” Blake said.

Nocturia and OAB, like most other urological conditions, can be treated at the Urology Hospital.

Treatment may range from lifestyle changes to treating underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or a urinary tract infection, he said.

The Urology Hospital is the only urology centre of excellence in Africa and was the first hospital in the country to perform robotic surgery and implement a robotic pharmacy picking system.

It now has one of only a handful of 3D laparoscopic surgical units in South Africa.

