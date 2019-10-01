Enjoy paying sixth cheapest price in world on International Coffee Day









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – As coffee lovers around the world today celebrate the fragrant bean, South Africans are probably paying around the 6th cheapest global price for a cup of brew. Today marks International Coffee Day, and according to Finder’s Starbucks Index, South Africa ranks 71st out of 76 countries, or the 6th cheapest, for the cost of a coffee. The Starbucks Index compared the differences in price for the same cup of coffee in 76 countries around the world, and ranked Joburg as the 6th cheapest city to buy a tall latte, at $2.18, or R33.09. Topping the list is Copenhagen, Denmark, where the same coffee costs the equivalent of $6.05, or R91.82, while those in Istanbul, Turkey, get the best for their buck, paying just $1.78, or R27.02. While the cost of a coffee includes other variances that aren’t included in the research, such as the cost of raw coffee, local labour costs and taxes, the Index is an informal way to measure local prices for a common item against other countries.

“The least expensive part of the world to buy coffee is Africa coming in at $2.27, or R34.45 - although this included a sample size of just three countries - Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. The second cheapest region was Oceania at $3.18, or R48.26, including Australia and New Zealand.

“Europeans can expect to pay the most for a tall latte compared to other regions, with an average cost of $3.92, or R59.50.

“Prices are the steepest in Northern Europe (including countries like Ireland, Sweden and Denmark), averaging $4.74, or R71.94,” the research showed.

Meanwhile, as coffee consumption has doubled in the last 40 years, the amount that coffee farmers are paid for the beans they produce is at an all-time low, according to the Bean There Coffee Company, a roaster of Certified Fairtrade coffee.

Bean There works with co-operatives who represent anything from 600 to 4 000 farmers.

Company founder Jonathan Robinson said from bean to cup, the coffee-making process involved many hands.

“At every step, there is a person who loves coffee - a farmer, a roaster, a barista or a customer it’s these people who make coffee great,” Robinson said.

Cape Times