Today marks International Coffee Day, and according to Finder’s Starbucks Index, South Africa ranks 71st out of 76 countries, or the 6th cheapest, for the cost of a coffee.
The Starbucks Index compared the differences in price for the same cup of coffee in 76 countries around the world, and ranked Joburg as the 6th cheapest city to buy a tall latte, at $2.18, or R33.09.
Topping the list is Copenhagen, Denmark, where the same coffee costs the equivalent of $6.05, or R91.82, while those in Istanbul, Turkey, get the best for their buck, paying just $1.78, or R27.02.
While the cost of a coffee includes other variances that aren’t included in the research, such as the cost of raw coffee, local labour costs and taxes, the Index is an informal way to measure local prices for a common item against other countries.