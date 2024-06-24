Foods that suppress appetite and cravings

Whether you are trying to snack a bit less between meals or just looking for healthier ways to fuel, we found foods that are good for you and act as natural appetite suppressants. Ginger Ginger is first up because it has already got a reputation as a superfood. Its distinctive and striking flavour makes this root a popular ingredient in various dishes. According to health experts, ginger stimulates several zones on your tongue, which also has a useful side effect: it’s supposed to reduce your hunger.

On top of that, ginger can also boost metabolism after a meal. So treat yourself to some tea throughout the day – thinly slice some ginger, pour hot water over it, and enjoy the sensation. Ginger also pairs perfectly with mint and lemon for a refreshing bottle of infused water. Apples No matter what type of apple you eat, apples, in general, are known to help suppress hunger for several reasons. They are filled with soluble fibre and pectin, which helps you feel full.

Moreover, apples require lots of chewing time, which helps your body have more time to realise that you are no longer hungry. Eggs Eggs contain high amounts of protein, which helps keep you satisfied throughout the day. In fact, studies show that people who eat eggs for breakfast typically eat less the rest of the day compared to those who have cereal for breakfast. Start your day off with eggs instead of bagels, cereal, or other carbs, and you should end up eating a lower amount of calories overall.

Try an omelette with spinach and peppers, make scrambled eggs, or lightly fry a couple in a pan. Water If you are craving food and you know that your body has everything it needs, then drink water instead. Water is a zero-calorie drink which makes it the best appetite-suppressing agent. Dark chocolate When you are craving something sweet, reach for dark chocolate. Dark chocolate can help reduce blood pressure and protect the heart and brain. It is also more filling than milk chocolate and may help curb cravings for both sweet and salty foods.

Green leafy vegetables Spinach, Swiss chard, kale, and other leafy greens offer good nutrition while also acting as appetite suppressants. These vegetables are filled with fibre that helps you feel full for a long time. Make some leafy green vegetables as a side dish with dinner, use them in your lunch salad, or sneak a handful into our smoothie.