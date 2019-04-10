File Image: IOL

University of the Western Cape (UWC) Master’s graduate Tazneem Wentzel took the much-loved Gatsby and other local food and made it the focus of her thesis. The thesis, “Producing and Consuming the Wembley Whopper and the Super Fisheries Gatsby: Bread Winners and Losers in Athlone, Cape Town, 1950-1980”, focuses on the history of the perennial street food.

In her paper, she said: “The aim of this research was to understand how the production and consumption of halaal takeaways at Wembley Roadhouse and Super Fisheries relate to the transformation in bread production under apartheid from 1950 to 1980.

The research also undertook to locate the processes of production and consumption of the Whopper and the Gatsby as a way to understand the socio-political context of the 1970s.”

Wentzel said during her research, she found that The Whopper and the Gatsby reflected a material and symbolic aspiration of selfdetermination and autonomy. “Halaal takeaways appeared on the periphery of the city in the areas delineated the ‘Cape Flats’.

“As was the case with the Jewish delis and the Portuguese fisheries, the small business served as a critical space of orientation, a nexus of familial networks and a source of economic prosperity. “Indian business owners were subjected to the harshest application of the immigration and business licensing regulations as a result of the institutionalisation of racism and the economic threat that they allegedly posed to white businesses.”

She said forced removals under the Group Areas Act saw more than 100 traders forced to rebuild their businesses and homes on the periphery of the city.

“This reconfiguration emphasised a business model centred on the black customer… these family-owned enclaves developed a particular familial relationship with (those who) frequented their shops…

“This was an important social thread that weaved together a web of foodways that echoed the sociopolitical changes of immigration regulations, forced removals and the racialisation of people and place.”

She said the popularisation of the Whopper and the Gatsby undermined the scientific racism in state-subsidised bread.

The assemblage of potatoes, meat, sauce and salads in a burger bun and a Gatsby loaf represented a possibility for gustatory reconciliation.

