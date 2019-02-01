File picture

What happens when a couple tries to lose weight together? It can be the recipe for success or a total disaster. Here are keys to making it work. Compare behaviours, not numbers

Comparing body weight and/or kilos lost isn’t the way to go. This is important for women to remember, since men will likely lose weight quicker. If you want to compare, consider using behaviours and habits to gauge how you’re doing. Notice what your partner is doing well and use that to learn how you can improve.

Make competition useful

Competition is an effective motivator for many, but a couple needs to remember they’re on the same team. If every event turns into a competition, weight loss may be achieved, but the relationship might suffer. Use competition to stay accountable and focused.

Splurge v sabotage

Treats and sweets are key to success, but moderation is essential. It’s important to realise your splurges may be different from your partner’s. One person may want a glass of wine while the other wants a doughnut. One may want to sleep in and watch TV, while the other wants to take a walk and eat fries. Everyone can enjoy a treat, but that doesn’t mean both need to participate. If one side of the couple feels obliged to splurge out of guilt, it can lead to resentment and arguments.

Loving honesty v nag

While many excel at nagging, the recipient rarely enjoys being on the other side of it. Having a partner who’s working for the food police can take the fun out of a romantic dinner. While a partner may be trying to help, too much scrutinising may cause the other half to sabotage everything. Both sides are trying to succeed. Consider a calm, honest conversation, or even an e-mail or note to express thoughts and concerns. A relationship can get stronger through this.

Embrace diversity

There’s one indisputable truth about weight loss: one diet does not fit all. While a couple can be in this experience together, it doesn’t mean you have to follow the same plan. What you eat, how you exercise, your schedule and your goals can be different. Respect that. For weight loss to be successful, it has to make sense to the individual. Do what feels right to you even if your partner doesn’t agree or want to participate.

Have fun

This is the most important. Losing weight is tough. If a couple jumps into deprivation mode and creates a rigid and strict plan, it will likely not stick. There are ways to make this process enjoyable. Take a silly dance class together or go for a walk or hike.

Take a fun cooking class or start a cooking night with friends to create a social aspect to changing eating plans. Plan a date night that has nothing to do with eating healthy or splurging. Laugh a lot. There are going to be moments of frustration, anger or struggle. Humour will help with the bumps.