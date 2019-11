LOOK: Free street art festival wows Capetonians









Cape Town – Infecting the City (ITC), the free annual art festival that takes place in public spaces, has seen a great start, organisers said. This year’s ITC comprises six different programmes, which the public can explore until Sunday. All programmes follow demarcated routes through the city and audiences are led from one production to another. Festival curator Jay Pather said: “The festival has attracted excellent audiences. “The weather has been kind and we have already received feedback on the quality of productions, and the smooth running of the programmes.

“There is an unpredictable electricity in the air.”

Among the artists showcasing their work is Haroon Gunn-Salie, who presents Crying For Justice, a site-specific installation on the historic gallows site at the Castle of Good Hope.

Artist and sculptor Haroon Gunn-Salie’s Crying For Justice installation spells out the word JUSTICE as a reverberating need to dig up the past and continue the fight for justice for families, in the interest of transitional justice in South Africa. Picture: Haroon Gunn-Salie Studio

The installation comprises 118 graves, symbolic of the number of anti-apartheid activist deaths in detention at the hands of apartheid police.

When viewed from the elevation of the Castle walls, the installation spells out the word JUSTICE, “as a reverberating need to dig up the past and continue the fight for justice for families, in the interest of transitional justice in South Africa”.

Swarm Theory V.1.2 performered by the Well Worn Theatre Company. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Gunn-Salie grew up in Cape Town in a family of anti-apartheid activists, who have influenced his work.

He gained international exposure last year when his installation of sculptures Senzenina? (What have we done?), which depicts the mineworkers who were slain in the Marikana massacre, was displayed in London’s Regents Park alongside the work of renowned artists.

An offshoot of the Abengcongolo Collective's theatrical production titled Nguvu Ya Mbegu. The Cleansing attempts to invite the ghosts of the 1921 Bulhoek massacre to unearth the traumas of the past. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

“Created as an immersive sculptural graveyard, the public is encouraged to walk through and between the unmarked graves contemplating the lives and deaths of the likes of imam Abdullah Haron, Ahmed Timol, Bantu Stephen Biko and Dr Neil Aggett,” he said.

Today from 12pm and tomorrow from 11am on the corner of Long and Dorp streets, audiences will experience a series of works erupting in unexpected places - starting with a gravity-defying dance piece suspended from the side of a building by an aerial dance company from Paris, Giant Puppets and poetry and music outside the Cape Town station.

Ingxoxo Yabafazi (Stories of women) by the Indoni Dance Arts and Leadership Academy. This work challenges the perception of women as weak and considers women as who they are, enduring and courageous, at the forefront of our society, who manage to support their families even in dire and painful circumstances. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

The evening programme tonight features a company from Durban performing at the Little Theatre at 6.30pm in choreography by the award-winning Sandile Mkhize.

The full programme can be found at http://infectingthecity.com/2019/

Chanel Fredericks speaks about the "Cape Town is a dangerous place for children" picket/protest/performance by The Cape Town Museum of Childhood. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)