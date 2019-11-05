Evans, from Lavender Hill, was recently recognised and listed among 100 women from around the globe for their work in earth, knowledge, leadership, creativity, sport and identity categories.
Evans, listed in the identity category, said she was caught in a whirlwind when she learnt about the nomination.
“I had received an email one evening, but only read the first two lines before falling asleep, I was so tired. The next morning I started getting calls about it and I was still confused. It wasn't until later in the day that I had a chance to read through the email and process that I was listed for this accolade,” she said.
The BBC Top 100 Women team drew up a shortlist based on names gathered and suggested by the BBC’s network of World Service languages teams.