Challenges like Veganuary and the Veggie Challenge aim to make it easier for most South Africans, who have grown up in a country obsessed with meat, to go green.
ProVeg South Africa director Donovan Will said sign up for a month-long challenge to eat no, or less, animal products (this could include meat, eggs and dairy) and organisers will send participants daily emails with recipes, tips and motivations.
According to him, South Africans like these kinds of challenges: “We’re a country that cares about our natural environment, and our health, so when we hear that there’s an easy way to make a big difference we are often quick to sign up.”
Veganuary, the challenge to go vegan in January, saw more than 19 000 South Africans sign up this year, and the ProVeg Veggie Challenge, a free online challenge with options to sign up for 30 days of eating vegan, or vegetarian, or just a few meat-free days a week, attracted more than 31 000 participants over the last six months.