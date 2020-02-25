Month-long Veggie Challenge for meat-crazed SA to go green









Picture: Wikimedia Commons Cape Town – Across the world people are talking about the benefits of plant-based food, and locals are getting on board with at least 50 000 South Africans signing up for meat reduction challenges in the past six months. Challenges like Veganuary and the Veggie Challenge aim to make it easier for most South Africans, who have grown up in a country obsessed with meat, to go green. ProVeg South Africa director Donovan Will said sign up for a month-long challenge to eat no, or less, animal products (this could include meat, eggs and dairy) and organisers will send participants daily emails with recipes, tips and motivations. According to him, South Africans like these kinds of challenges: “We’re a country that cares about our natural environment, and our health, so when we hear that there’s an easy way to make a big difference we are often quick to sign up.” Veganuary, the challenge to go vegan in January, saw more than 19 000 South Africans sign up this year, and the ProVeg Veggie Challenge, a free online challenge with options to sign up for 30 days of eating vegan, or vegetarian, or just a few meat-free days a week, attracted more than 31 000 participants over the last six months.

On why there is so much interest in plant-based eating, Will said there were two main drivers.

“First, the public is becoming more aware of the benefits of eating more plant-based food. The health benefits include reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and the environmental benefits are huge.

“Plant-based diets need a tiny fraction of the water and land and cause much less pollution. And for those who love animals, plant-based is obviously great because animals don’t need to be killed.

“Second, there are many new plant-based options so eating less meat is easier than it’s ever been. Products like The Fry Family Food Co’s Chicken-Style Burger and Beyond Meat’s beef alternative burger are so good that meat eaters can’t even tell they’re not eating meat.”

Although the Veggie Challenge runs throughout the year, ProVeg is planning a special launch next month, which will include several events for participants from Cape Town, Joburg and Durban to attend. These include cooking courses, dinner parties and film screenings.

A number of prominent influencers have backed the challenge. Among them is East Coast Radio DJ Thandolwethu, model Rati Lekalakala, gamer and YouTuber Grant Hinds and actress Sarah Kozlowski. For more details, visit www.veggiechallenge.co.za

Cape Times