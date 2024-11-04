Navigating the risks and consequences of binge drinking

Even if there is a period in which you abstain, if you drink heavily on some occasions, you might have a problem with alcohol, an expert warns. “People who drink heavily on some occasions and abstain from alcohol the rest of the time may believe that they do not have a drinking problem,” said Graeme Hart, an addiction counsellor at Netcare Akeso Stepping Stones.

“However, binge drinking is a form of alcoholism and can have deeply negative effects on your overall health, from heart conditions and cancer to a variety of mental health problems.” Hart said that whether it is a celebration, cultural gathering or drinks after work, alcohol is seen as the cornerstone of relaxation and enjoyment by many South Africans. “However, if you regularly consume several drinks in one sitting, you may need to reconsider your relationship with alcohol.

He also believes that binge drinking often goes unrecognised as an addiction problem because alcohol is so entrenched in South African society, and consuming it in large quantities is often considered relatively “normal”. “High levels of alcohol consumption are seen across the board in our country, from the dinner tables of the most wealthy and privileged to those who head straight to the tavern with their weekly wages. “Drinking several beers, shooters or glasses of wine within a short time frame is often accepted as the norm,” Hart said.

How much is too much? Hart noted that binge drinking can be defined as four or more drinks in one day for women and five or more drinks for men. “This may sound like the standard alcohol consumption at any weekend braai,” he said. “It is not unusual to steer clear of alcohol during the week, but then overindulge on the weekend and to do this regularly, but it is a dangerous practice.” The addiction counsellor also stressed that no amount of alcohol is healthy.

“It is an addictive substance and one of the hardest substances to stop using.” Drinking large amounts of alcohol also has devastating health effects. “Binge drinking can be worse for your health than regular moderate consumption as it is a shock to your system. Alcoholism is a progressive illness, so what seems harmless at first can evolve into something more serious down the line, and it is crucial to be aware of red flags that signal a problem, particularly in societies that are desensitised to binge drinking,” he cautioned.

Hart also believes that binge drinking includes extreme behaviour, just as you would consider it extreme to eat healthily all week and then have five slices of cake in one go, after telling yourself you would just have one. “If you find that you reach your satiation point with alcohol but then you carry on drinking, that indicates a problem. He said that other red flags related to alcoholism include seeking out social situations that involve alcohol.

“For example, going to the movies would only be fun for you if you go for drinks afterwards,” Hart explained. “You may also notice a pattern in your behaviour, such as spending most weekends drinking heavily and recovering from hangovers.” Seven questions for self-reflection: Hart pointed out that alcohol addiction can stem from common mental health issues, including problems such as low self-esteem, stress, trauma, isolation or a genetic predisposition.

“These mental health issues can be the cause of binge drinking and other forms of alcoholism, and they can also be a result of alcohol abuse,” the addiction specialist warned. He added that getting yourself or a loved one out of this vicious cycle requires a holistic approach because ”the drinking is not the only problem – there’s a reason for it”. Hart suggested starting by assessing balance in your overall lifestyle and asking yourself these questions:

Am I looking after my body consistently with physical exercise and healthy eating? Does my work make me happy, or is it time for a change? Do I have a hobby where I am developing skills or a passion that fulfils me? Do I avoid thinking about unresolved past issues or spend a lot of time and energy revisiting them? Am I struggling to cope with stressors in my life? Am I connecting regularly and face-to-face with people who bring me joy? Where am I with my life’s goals? “Taking a step back and looking at your life in this way may help you to start having a better sense of why you are binge drinking,” he said. “If you are drinking heavily regularly, seeking help from a mental health professional is crucial.” Don’t pass it down Hart warned that parents need to be hyper-aware of their children regularly seeing them consuming several drinks at social events.

“It becomes normal to them and can easily turn into a learned behaviour that they go on to practice”. He added that if you do have an alcohol addiction problem, it is equally important for your children to see you dealing with it in a healthy way, as he believes that this forms part of how they learn to value themselves. “Adolescents are at a particularly vulnerable age where they can be influenced by friends and want to fit in, which can lead to the start of alcohol and other substance abuse disorders, such as binge drinking.”